Pakistan driving away their minorities by threat, coercion, conversion and killing: India at UNGA

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:12s
During 75th Session of the United Nations General Assembly on 'Culture of Peace', India on December 03 exercised its "Right of Reply" and said that Pakistan driving away their minorities by threat, coercion, conversion and killing.

"Pakistan has already violated the earlier resolution on Culture of Peace passed last year by this very assembly.

Last month, Pakistan arbitrarily transferred the management of the Sikh holy shrine - Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara, from Sikh Community body, to the administrative control of a non-Sikh body.

If Pakistan changes its current culture of hatred against religions in India and stops its support of cross-border terrorism against our people, we can attempt a genuine culture of peace in South Asia and beyond, till then we will only be mute witness to Pakistan driving away their minorities by threat, coercion, conversion and killing.

Even people of the same religion are not spared due to encouragement given to sectarian killing," said Sharma at 75th Session of UNGA.


