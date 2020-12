Meghan Trainor insists she's 'healthy and the baby's healthy' after gestational diabetes diagnosis Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Duration: 01:40s - Published 4 minutes ago Meghan Trainor insists she's 'healthy and the baby's healthy' after gestational diabetes diagnosis Meghan Trainor insists her baby is “healthy” amid her battle with gestational diabetes, as she says her condition is “manageable” as long as she watches what she eats. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend