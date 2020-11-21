Shasta health leaders urges community members to help bring down coronavirus case numbers

Video Credit: KHSL - Published 5 minutes ago

Coronavirus cases climbing across the country and here in Northern California, almost 14 million cases nationwide despite restrictions.

Recovered.

So as this virus spreads..

What role does the government have in stopping it?

We know most local sheriff's say they're not enforcing state mandates.

Action news now reporter ana torrea took that questions to public health leaders.

While there is no enforcement on the local level.

There is, however, enforcement on the state level.

Agencies like california department alcoholic beverage control" and "cal-osha" can step in.

But in order to get this virus under control, they say - it's about community cooperation.

Seth rehmann lives in redding i dont think so, it gets a little bit weird, like martial law, i just have political ideologies that say neigh on then and i just think it comes down to the people.

Letty brouillard lives in redding there's seems to be so much else going on, that they also are trying to protect us and keep us safe type thing.

Several people believe that law enforcement does not have enough resources to enforce mandates by the state.

And believes that cooperation needs to come from the community.

Seth rehmann lives in redding i think it should come down from the people// i work at holiday market on the west side and people come in without masks and stuff and it's just kind of disrespectful ana torrea atorreanews shasta health leaders understand that law enforcement can't step in to enforce the mandates.

But will stick to their educational approach to help get businesses under compliance.

Robin schurig public health branch director we're just focused on our role as public health and the work that we do.

Law enforcement can decide what their role is.

That's why we're fortunate there is enforcement at the state level and with cases climbing... public health pleads... robin schurig public health branch director we would just ask individuals to take that responsibility upon themselves and wear a mask because it's going to protect your fellow community members i reached out to both the shasta county sheriff's office and we also reached