Related videos from verified sources Chris Broussard: With the combination of Kawhi, Paul George & CP3, Clippers would be the favorites | FIRST THINGS FIRST



Chris Broussard joins the show to further discuss reports of a Chris Paul move potentially to the Los Angeles Clippers from the Oklahoma City Thunder. Broussard feels that with Kawhi Leonard, Paul.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 04:49 Published 3 weeks ago