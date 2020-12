Wrestling Icon Sting Makes His Debut on Wednesday Night’s AEW Dynamite Video Credit: Sports Illustrated - Duration: 02:24s - Published 3 days ago Wrestling Icon Sting Makes His Debut on Wednesday Night’s AEW Dynamite Justin Barrasso joins Madelyn Burke to discuss the WWE Hall of Famer’s new deal, and the likelihood we will see him back in the ring 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend