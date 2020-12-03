GBI arrests Pulaski County man for 2002 triple homicide

Video Credit: WMGT - Published on December 3, 2020

REBECCA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) - A Pulaski County man was arrested Wednesday in connection to the deaths of three people in March 2002.

The georgia bureau of investigation says 47-year-old jason walker is charged with murder for the deaths of thomas wideman, his wife deborah wideman, and their daughter melissa wideman.

Walker is also charged with feticide for causing the death of melissa's unborn child, aggravated assault and arson in the first degree.

According to the gbi, walker is the child's biological father.