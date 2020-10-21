Global  
 

Trump To Pardon Many Before Leaving Office

The public should expect a "flurry" of pardons before President Donald Trump leaves office.

A source close to the White House suggested this, according to reports at CNN.

The reality is that pardons happen at the end of almost all previous administrations.

This source said Trump's advisers say it would perfectly fine for Trump to pardon his family members.

He may also pardon other associates preemptively, even if they haven't been charged with any crimes.

Trump's allies in Congress and conservative media have said the President should pardon himself.


