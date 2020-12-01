Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

MDH masala owner Dharampal Gulati no more | Remembering King of Spices | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:41s - Published
MDH masala owner Dharampal Gulati no more | Remembering King of Spices | Oneindia News

MDH masala owner Dharampal Gulati no more | Remembering King of Spices | Oneindia News

The owner of the famous masala brand MDH Mahashay Dharampal Gulati passed away on December 3rd aged 98.

According to reports, Gulati was undergoing treatment at a hospital in New Delhi where he suffered a cardiac arrest on today morning.

In 2019, Gulati was awarded the Padma Bhushan and is remembered as one of India's most inspiring entrepreneurs.

#MDHowner #MDHmasala #PadmaBhushan


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Kangana gifts puppy to sister Rangoli on birthday, names him Gappu Chandel [Video]

Kangana gifts puppy to sister Rangoli on birthday, names him Gappu Chandel

Actor Kangana Ranaut got a precious gift for her sister, Rangoli on her birthday. Kangana gifted Rangoli an adorable beagle puppy and gave him a super cute name. Kangana took to social media to share..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:16Published
UK is 1st western country to approve a Covid vaccine | Oneindia News [Video]

UK is 1st western country to approve a Covid vaccine | Oneindia News

Farmers protesting against the new farm laws continued their sit-in at the Noida-Delhi border for the second day today, leading to closure of a key Noida-Delhi link road; Britain is expected to become..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:11Published
‘Covid positivity rate declining’: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain [Video]

‘Covid positivity rate declining’: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has said that the positivity rate in the capital is gradually declining. ‘Yesterday, 3,726 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported. The positivity rate is..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:21Published