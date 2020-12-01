MDH masala owner Dharampal Gulati no more | Remembering King of Spices | Oneindia News

The owner of the famous masala brand MDH Mahashay Dharampal Gulati passed away on December 3rd aged 98.

According to reports, Gulati was undergoing treatment at a hospital in New Delhi where he suffered a cardiac arrest on today morning.

In 2019, Gulati was awarded the Padma Bhushan and is remembered as one of India's most inspiring entrepreneurs.

