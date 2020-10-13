Williamson: Exams ‘best form of assessment for everyone’

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson says exams are the “best form of assessment for everyone”.

Students taking GCSE and A-level exams next year will be awarded more generous grades to compensate for disruption to their schooling during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Report by Jonesia.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn