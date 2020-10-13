Global  
 

Williamson: Exams ‘best form of assessment for everyone’

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson says exams are the “best form of assessment for everyone”.

Students taking GCSE and A-level exams next year will be awarded more generous grades to compensate for disruption to their schooling during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Gavin Williamson: New exam measures will put fairness into the system

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson told BBC Breakfast that new exam measuresincluding generous grading will put “fairness into the system”.

Councils must abandon narrow-mindedness over who can adopt children – Minister

Councils make it harder for families who rent – or who are not “a perfectethnic match” – to adopt, leaving children being “bounced around the system”waiting for a home, the Education Secretary has said. Gavin Williamson isurging local authorities to abandon “narrow-mindedness” and “outdatedmessages” to encourage potential adopters who want to give a child a stablehome to come forward.

Pubs and restaurants in London reopen as lockdown lifts

Pub and restaurant-goers returned to the streets of Soho on Wednesday evening as London came out of England's national lockdown and into Tier 2 restrictions.

U.S. states to sue Facebook next week: sources

A group of U.S. states led by New York is investigating Facebook for possible antitrust violations and plan to file a lawsuit against the social media giant next week, four sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday. Flora Bradley-Watson reports.

Donald Trump posts speech on Facebook repeating US election misinformation

 President Donald Trump has surprised the United States by posting a lengthy speech on his social media accounts, in which he repeats a deluge of baseless and..
MPs urge PM to visit Coronation Street

Conservative MP Conor Burns says he hopes that Prime Minister Boris Johnson will visit the set of Coronation Street to mark 60 years of the ITV show. Labour's Tracy Brabin, who played Tricia Armstrong on the show between 1994 and 1997, said Corrie is as much a part of British culture as "a nice cuppa, a fish and chip supper or sitting down to the Queen's Speech on Christmas Day".

