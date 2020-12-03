Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:19s - Published on December 3, 2020

Rajinikanth to finally take the political plunge, big announcement on December 31st | Oneindia News

After a very long wait for all the Thalaivar fans, Superstar Rajinikanth has finally revealed that he would announce his long-anticipated political party on December 31 and launch it in January, ending years of speculation.

69-year-old Rajinikanth made the announcement a day after he met with senior office bearers of his forum, the Rajini Makkal Mandram.

Rajinikanth is one of the most popular and respected movie stars both in Mumbai and southern states, who enjoys a fan following that is unmatched by anyone.

This is the first election since the death of the state's two most powerful politicians, J Jayalalithaa and MK Karunanidhi.

