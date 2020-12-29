Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 02:30s - Published 5 minutes ago

Rajinikanth not to take a political plunge, cites health reasons|Oneindia News

Actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth, who was set to make an important announcement regarding the launch of his political party on December 31, has made a U-turn.

Six cases of a mutant strain of coronavirus that first surfaced in the UK, have been detected in India.

The new strain is believed to be 70 per cent more infectious, but doctors have said there is no reason yet to believe that it is more lethal or will not be controlled by a vaccine.

Social activist Anna Hazare on Monday said he will launch an agitation in New Delhi in January on issues concerning farmers.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's wife has sought more time to appear before the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in the PMC bank fraud case.

India witnessed its lowest daily rise in Coronavirus infections in over six months on Tuesday.

16,432 cases were added to the national tally and 252 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours #Rajinikanth #Thalaiva #Coronavirus