Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 03:12s
Happiest Season Movie (2020) - Making Of (Featurette) • A Hulu Original Go behind the scenes of the new Hulu Original Film, Happiest Season.

Happiest Season is now streaming, only on Hulu.

ABOUT HAPPIEST SEASON Meeting your girlfriend’s family for the first time can be tough.

Planning to propose at her family’s annual Christmas dinner — until you realize that they don’t even know she’s gay — is even harder.

When Abby (Kristen Stewart) learns that Harper (Mackenzie Davis) has kept their relationship a secret from her family, she begins to question the girlfriend she thought she knew.

Happiest Season is a holiday romantic comedy that hilariously captures the range of emotions tied to wanting your family’s acceptance, being true to yourself, and trying not to ruin Christmas.


Kristen Stewart battled COVID on 'Happiest Season' set [Video]

Kristen Stewart battled COVID on 'Happiest Season' set

Aubrey Plaza has revealed Kristen Stewart tested positive for COVID-19 while filming new movie 'Happiest Season.'

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:43
Clea DuVall: Happiest Season [Video]

Clea DuVall: Happiest Season

It’s been more than a week since Hulu released Happiest Season, and queer TikTok and Twitter are alive with take after take about this film. I knew when I first watched that the tidal wave of..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33
Happiest Season movie clip - John on Coming Out [Video]

Happiest Season movie clip - John on Coming Out

Happiest Season movie clip - John on Coming Out • A Hulu Original - In this scene, John (Dan Levy) comforts Abby (Kristen Stewart) and reminds her that everyone's coming out story is different...

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 03:12