Happiest Season Movie (2020) - Making Of

ABOUT HAPPIEST SEASON Meeting your girlfriend’s family for the first time can be tough.

Planning to propose at her family’s annual Christmas dinner — until you realize that they don’t even know she’s gay — is even harder.

When Abby (Kristen Stewart) learns that Harper (Mackenzie Davis) has kept their relationship a secret from her family, she begins to question the girlfriend she thought she knew.

Happiest Season is a holiday romantic comedy that hilariously captures the range of emotions tied to wanting your family’s acceptance, being true to yourself, and trying not to ruin Christmas.