Local woman starts movement impacting frontline workers

A local woman is making efforts to hold the hands of frontline workers during this pandemic in a way that not only keeps their hearts full but their belly's too.

This is something that started as a small gesture but is now impacting the lives of those working to keep us healthy during this time.

She's partaking in "operation treat a nurse" an effort gayle kamp started back in april after having a conversation with her friend who works for franciscan health.

"i just texted her one night and i said, do you need anything?

You need me to bring anything?

Dinner or something like that.

She said "no, i really don't need anything but she said you know our nurses could really use a treat."

It was timely because gayle is a baker.

It's a hobby for her so much so she has a facebook page dedicated to cooking.

Nat pop "so i thought you know what they could use a treat."

With help from the community operation treat a nurse was a "go."

"our first delivery was baked goods and we fed the whole night crew of the whole hospital, i mean er, every unit."

But as covid-19 worsened and visitor restrictions thickened for hospitals, gayle wasn't able to bring in homemade treats anymore, that didn't stop her though.

"we have had arni's like three times, we've had subway, my neighbor john mccoy owns quite a few subways here in town."

With a great deal of community support, 10 weeks and more than 3500 dollars later, gayle has been able to keep operation treat a nurse in business and she says it's been the highlight of 2020 for her.

"they just need cheered up, the covid world is full but i can't tell you how much i appreciate everybody's help on this because i couldn't do this on my own."

Operation treat a nurse will continue through the holidays.

Gayle says she is still accepting donations.

Gayle says she is still accepting donations.

