Hailey Bieber urged Justin to wait to get new rose neck tattoo

Justin Bieber had to wait a month to complete his neck tattoo collection with a rose design after his wife Hailey Bieber told him she wasn't thrilled about all his skin art.


Justin Bieber insists wife Hailey has things to accomplish before we have kids

Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey are waiting to start their family as the model has "some things she wants to accomplish as a woman" before getting pregnant.

Stars celebrate Thanksgiving: Carrie Underwood, John Legend, Nicki Minaj, Justin Bieber and more

 Thanksgiving looked different for most of us this year. Stars took to social media to talk about what they were grateful for.
Hailey Bieber shuts down pregnancy rumours

The 23-year-old model, who wed singer Justin Bieber in 2018, took to social media as she dismissed speculation that she was expecting her first child.

Hailey Bieber shows devotion to husband Justin with new tattoo

Hailey Bieber has marked her devotion to her husband Justin Bieber with a new tattoo on her ring finger.

Justin Bieber is making an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, airing on Tuesday (December 1),...
Kylie Jenner & The Kardashians Trick Justin Bieber, Travis Scott, & More Celebs In New Viral Video

Justin Bieber wants a 'tribe' of kids

Chart-topping pop star Justin Bieber has admitted he wants to have a "little tribe" of kids.

2021 Forbes 30 Under 30 Music List, 'The Disney Holiday Singalong' Best Moments & More News | Billboard News

'The Disney Holiday Singalong' gifts us BTS and more holiday presents, Justin Bieber opens up about starting a family and Doja Cat and Roddy Ricch make the 2021 Forbes 30 Under 30 Music List.

