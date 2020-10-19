|
|
|
Hailey Bieber urged Justin to wait to get new rose neck tattoo
Hailey Bieber urged Justin to wait to get new rose neck tattoo
Justin Bieber had to wait a month to complete his neck tattoo collection with a rose design after his wife Hailey Bieber told him she wasn't thrilled about all his skin art.
|
You Might Like
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Hailey Bieber shuts down pregnancy rumours
The 23-year-old model, who wed singer Justin Bieber in 2018, took to social media as she dismissed speculation that she was expecting her first child.
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:50Published
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Justin Bieber is making an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, airing on Tuesday (December 1),...
Just Jared - Published
|
Related videos from verified sources
|