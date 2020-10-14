Daily Punch - SRK, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone And Hrithik Roshan To Come Together In YRF's Spy Universe

Actor Deepika Padukone was seen leaving for a movie shoot in Maharashtra's Mumbai. Her husband and Bollywood peer Ranveer Singh dropped her off at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai on December 1. Subsequently, Deepika was seen taking a yacht ride with actor Siddhant Chaturvedi. The two are shooting for Shakun Batra's new film which also features Ananya Panday. Deepika has described the movie as domestic noir. It is likely to be released early next year. Watch the full video for more.
Bollywood divas Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday were spotted at Gateway of India post shoot. The actresses are set to be seen in Shakun Batra's upcoming venture. Nailing their looks, Ananya was seen in hoodie and shorts, while Deepika Padukone waved at paps in her comfy tracks.
Bombay HC rules in Kangana Ranaut's favour, stopped her office space from being completely demolished In Other News Amitabh Bachchan would not have a cameo but a full-fledged role in Nag Ashwin's next starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.for more watch Daily Punch.
Actor Alia Bhatt revisited her childhood days in a new video shared on Instagram. In the video, Alia is seen running around in a forest and playing with two kids. Alia captioned it, 'Childhood! A time when the world feels like your playground'. After months of staying indoors, the 27-year-old actor had recently resumed work. Earlier this month, Alia was joined by the Brahmastra team for a 10-day schedule in Mumbai. The fantasy drama was scheduled to release in December 2020 after several delays. The release has, however, been pushed yet again owing to Covid-19 pandemic. Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Dimple Kapadia. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra is the first instalment of an ambitious fantasy trilogy.
Former India World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev greeted fans on the occasion of Diwali. Sharing a video on Twitter, the former India cricketer wished for everybody's happiness. Dev, who underwent angioplasty last month, said he's healthy and his heart is operating well. Dev was admitted to a hospital on October 23 after he complained of chest pain. The former India skipper then underwent an angioplasty and was discharged on October 25. Earlier, veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan shared a throwback post to wish fans on Diwali. The photo showed him celebrating the festival with wife Jaya during their younger days. The couple could be seen enjoying the festival with some sparklers. The Bachchan family has reportedly decided to cancel their annual Diwali party this year. The family, otherwise, is known for their lavish Diwali parties.
Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor was spotted in Juhu. He kept his look cool and completed it with 'essential' mask. Actor Kriti Sanon looked hot in clover green tube top and pants as she was spotted outside a salon. Timeless beauty Sushmita Sen was snapped with beau Rohman Shawl outside a clinic. Arjun Kapoor was spotted at Versova in casual look. Urvashi Rautela was snapped outside a salon and she looked beautiful as always in her black outfit. Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn was clicked in his car while leaving from a restaurant in Bandra.
Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's bronze statue to be unveiled at Leicester Square, London as DDLJ marks its silver jubilee on 20th October. Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty to join hands for an adaptation of the comedy of errors, Cirkus. It will also star Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde and Varun Sharma in pivotal roles. For minute-to-minute updates from Bollywood, stay tuned with Desimartini.
The Enforcement Directorate which has been looking into the money laundering angle of Sushant Singh Rajput's death case today conducted a raid at filmmaker and producer Dinesh Vijan's home and office. Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji, Sushant's Kedarnath to release in theatres. For more entertainment headlines watch Daily Punch.
Paparazzi spotted Bollywood celebs in different locations of Mumbai on November 24. Action hunk Tiger Shroff was spotted outside a gym in Juhu area. Tiger will be seen in his upcoming post pandemic action flick 'Ganapath' for which he shared his emotions as "special". Rakul Preet was spotted with her family at an airport. She came back from a family vacation in Maldives. The actress often shared pictures and videos from the Island country to give her fans a sneak peek into the fun times. Malaika Arora was also clicked by paparazzi at Yauatcha Restaurant, Bandra Kurla Complex. Daisy Shah also spotted in Bandra. Taapsee Pannu was clicked by photographers at a salon in Juhu. She will be seen in her upcoming flick 'Rashmi Rocket' Bhumi Pednekar was also snapped in Versova.
Deepika Padukone is all set to reunite with Shah Rukh Khan on the big screen in the much-awaited action entertainer Pathan. But it's her fee that has left fans in shock! Meanwhile, comedian and actor..