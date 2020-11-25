Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

‘Indian Navy’s activities are in synergy with Army, Air Force’: Navy chief

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:19s - Published
‘Indian Navy’s activities are in synergy with Army, Air Force’: Navy chief

Indian Navy’s activities are in synergy with Army, Air Force’: Navy chief

Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh on Thursday said his force is alive to various threats in the maritime domain including from China and is fully ready to deal with them.

Addressing a press conference on the eve of Navy Day, he said the Navy has a standard operating procedure in case there is any infringement in the Indian Ocean region, in a veiled reference to the Chinese challenge.

Referring to the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, the Navy chief said the Indian Navy's surveillance aircraft P-8I and Heron drones are deployed in the region.

"Whatever we are doing is in close coordination with the Army and the Indian Air Force," he said.

Watch the full video for more details.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Karambir Singh Karambir Singh

India battling COVID, security challenges simultaneously: Navy Chief [Video]

India battling COVID, security challenges simultaneously: Navy Chief

Indian Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh on December 03 said that the county is battling COVID-19 pandemic and security challenges at the same time. "The country continues to battle the pandemic and tackles security challenges. So, in these testing times, the Indian Navy aims to stand steadfast as combat ready, credible force," said Admiral Karambir Singh. He further said, "Two Predator drones taken on lease are helping us to fulfil the capability gap in our surveillance. The 24 hours of surveillance capability is helping us to get sustained surveillance capability: If Army and IAF feel a requirement for them in the northeast, we can consider it."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:34Published
3 Chinese warships in Indian Ocean region since 2008: Navy Chief [Video]

3 Chinese warships in Indian Ocean region since 2008: Navy Chief

Indian Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh on December 03 confirmed the presence of three Chinese warships in the Indian Ocean region since 2008 for anti-piracy patrols. "We have an SOP to tackle the situation if there is an infringement (by Chinese research vessels). The Navy's activities are in close coordination and synergy with the Indian Army and Indian Air Force." He further said, "We have deployed the P-8I aircraft at various locations on the requirement of Army and Indian Air Force. In addition, we have deployed the Heron surveillance drones on the northern borders. As of now, three Chinese warships are in the Indian Ocean region. The Chinese have been maintaining three ships since 2008 for anti-piracy patrols."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:08Published
Aircraft carriers absolutely necessary if you don't want to be tethered to shores: Navy Chief [Video]

Aircraft carriers absolutely necessary if you don't want to be tethered to shores: Navy Chief

Indian Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh on December 03 said that the airpower at sea is required and the aircraft carriers are absolutely necessary. He said. "Indian Navy is procuring Smash-2000 rifles as anti-drone equipment to protect against attacking drones." He further said, "As air operation is integral to naval operations so, we are very clear that airpower at sea is required. If you are a nation that is aspirational and wants to be a 5 trillion economy and don't want to be tethered to the shores. The aircraft carriers are absolutely necessary."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:29Published

Indian Navy Indian Navy maritime warfare branch of India's military


Army Army Military branch for ground warfare

Army and Navy pay tribute to rich traditions with uniforms for 121st matchup

 Army and Navy both revealed on Tuesday the jerseys they will use in the 121st Army-Navy football game, scheduled for Dec. 12.
USATODAY.com

Ethiopia's Tigray crisis: Army claims advance on several towns

 Ethiopia's army says it has seized control of several towns in the northern region of Tigray.
BBC News

Air force Air force military branch for aerial warfare

Preparation in place ahead of Cyclone Burevi in Kerala [Video]

Preparation in place ahead of Cyclone Burevi in Kerala

Cyclonic storm Burevi, which originated in southwest Bay of Bengal is moving west-northwestwards. Parts of Kerala are likely to receive very heavy rainfall. Cyclonic storm 'Burevi' is about 200 kms East-Southeast of PUMBAN, and likely to emerge into Gulf of Mannar on December 03. Eight teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and personnel of the Air Force and the Navy have been deployed for rescue and relief operations ahead of Cyclone Burevi.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:10Published

US troops enjoy Thanksgiving meal far from home

 Members of the Air Force's 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing celebrated Thanksgiving away from their families. But they enjoyed a traditional holiday meal. (Nov...
USATODAY.com

Navy Day Navy Day Day to celebrate the naval forces in some countries


Indian Ocean Indian Ocean The ocean between Africa, Asia, Australia and Antarctica (or the Southern Ocean)

India to enhance bilateral ties with Seychelles in post-Covid era: Jaishankar

 India has vowed to further enhance its strategic partnership with Seychelles in the post-COVID era as External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held high-level..
IndiaTimes

Line of Actual Control Line of Actual Control Disputed boundary between China and India

'No guarantee...': On China, Rajnath Singh says forces given free hand #HTLS2020 [Video]

'No guarantee...': On China, Rajnath Singh says forces given free hand #HTLS2020

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister of India, commented on the border tension with China, at the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit. While issuing an assurance that the Narendra Modi administration would not allow any violation of India's territorial integrity, Singh said that talks with China on multiple levels were underway, but there was no guarantee about the outcome. He hailed the bravery of Indian soldiers at the Line of Actual Control, and said that security forces had been given a free hand to drive the Chinese army back in case of aggression. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 08:33Published

Indian Navy inducts two American Predator drones on lease, can be deployed on China border

 In a sign of growing closeness between India and the United States amid conflict with China, the Indian Navy has inducted two Predator drones from an American..
IndiaTimes

Indian Air Force Indian Air Force Air warfare branch of India's military

Watch: IAF testfires Akash missile, Russian Igla amid China border tension [Video]

Watch: IAF testfires Akash missile, Russian Igla amid China border tension

Days after BrahMos test, fresh missile test-firing was conducted by Indian Air Force. India has been carrying out frequent missile testing amid China tension and Pakistan provocation. Indigenous Akash missiles were test fired at Suryalanka IAF base. Russian Igla missiles were also test-fired at the Andhra station. IAF vice chief air marshal HS Arora witnessed the missile firing. In November, army tested BrahMos missile's land-attack variant. BrahMos test was reportedly conducted at Andaman-Nicobar Islands. BrahMos successfully struck its target placed on another island. India, Russia jointly made BrahMos, world's fastest supersonic cruise missile. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:19Published

Related videos from verified sources

India's southwest coast prepares ahead of Cyclone Burevi's approach [Video]

India's southwest coast prepares ahead of Cyclone Burevi's approach

Residents in India's southwestern state of Kerala have started bracing ahead of Cyclone Buveri's approach.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:13Published
Cyclone Burevi close to Tamil Nadu coast, red alert for 4 Kerala districts [Video]

Cyclone Burevi close to Tamil Nadu coast, red alert for 4 Kerala districts

Cyclonic storm Burevi nears Tamil Nadu coast and is likely to make landfall in Kerala by December 4. IMD said that Burevi is expected to move west-northwestwards and emerge into Gulf of Mannar. It is..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:22Published
‘Indian Navy played crucial role in deterring PLA Navy’: Vice Admiral AK Chawla [Video]

‘Indian Navy played crucial role in deterring PLA Navy’: Vice Admiral AK Chawla

Vice Admiral AK Chawla, Flag Officer Commanding-in- Chief, Southern Naval Command said that Indian Navy played a crucial role in preventing any misadventure by the Chinese Navy in the Indian Ocean..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:47Published