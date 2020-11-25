‘Indian Navy’s activities are in synergy with Army, Air Force’: Navy chief

Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh on Thursday said his force is alive to various threats in the maritime domain including from China and is fully ready to deal with them.
Addressing a press conference on the eve of Navy Day, he said the Navy has a standard operating procedure in case there is any infringement in the Indian Ocean region, in a veiled reference to the Chinese challenge.
Referring to the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, the Navy chief said the Indian Navy's surveillance aircraft P-8I and Heron drones are deployed in the region.
"Whatever we are doing is in close coordination with the Army and the Indian Air Force," he said.
Indian Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh on December 03 said that the county is battling COVID-19 pandemic and security challenges at the same time. "The country continues to battle the pandemic and tackles security challenges. So, in these testing times, the Indian Navy aims to stand steadfast as combat ready, credible force," said Admiral Karambir Singh. He further said, "Two Predator drones taken on lease are helping us to fulfil the capability gap in our surveillance. The 24 hours of surveillance capability is helping us to get sustained surveillance capability: If Army and IAF feel a requirement for them in the northeast, we can consider it."
Indian Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh on December 03 confirmed the presence of three Chinese warships in the Indian Ocean region since 2008 for anti-piracy patrols. "We have an SOP to tackle the situation if there is an infringement (by Chinese research vessels). The Navy's activities are in close coordination and synergy with the Indian Army and Indian Air Force." He further said, "We have deployed the P-8I aircraft at various locations on the requirement of Army and Indian Air Force. In addition, we have deployed the Heron surveillance drones on the northern borders. As of now, three Chinese warships are in the Indian Ocean region. The Chinese have been maintaining three ships since 2008 for anti-piracy patrols."
Indian Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh on December 03 said that the airpower at sea is required and the aircraft carriers are absolutely necessary. He said. "Indian Navy is procuring Smash-2000 rifles as anti-drone equipment to protect against attacking drones." He further said, "As air operation is integral to naval operations so, we are very clear that airpower at sea is required. If you are a nation that is aspirational and wants to be a 5 trillion economy and don't want to be tethered to the shores. The aircraft carriers are absolutely necessary."
Cyclonic storm Burevi, which originated in southwest Bay of Bengal is moving west-northwestwards. Parts of Kerala are likely to receive very heavy rainfall. Cyclonic storm 'Burevi' is about 200 kms East-Southeast of PUMBAN, and likely to emerge into Gulf of Mannar on December 03. Eight teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and personnel of the Air Force and the Navy have been deployed for rescue and relief operations ahead of Cyclone Burevi.
Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister of India, commented on the border tension with China, at the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit. While issuing an assurance that the Narendra Modi administration would not allow any violation of India's territorial integrity, Singh said that talks with China on multiple levels were underway, but there was no guarantee about the outcome. He hailed the bravery of Indian soldiers at the Line of Actual Control, and said that security forces had been given a free hand to drive the Chinese army back in case of aggression. Watch the full video for more.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 08:33Published
Days after BrahMos test, fresh missile test-firing was conducted by Indian Air Force. India has been carrying out frequent missile testing amid China tension and Pakistan provocation. Indigenous Akash missiles were test fired at Suryalanka IAF base. Russian Igla missiles were also test-fired at the Andhra station. IAF vice chief air marshal HS Arora witnessed the missile firing. In November, army tested BrahMos missile's land-attack variant. BrahMos test was reportedly conducted at Andaman-Nicobar Islands. BrahMos successfully struck its target placed on another island. India, Russia jointly made BrahMos, world's fastest supersonic cruise missile. Watch the full video for more.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:19Published
Cyclonic storm Burevi nears Tamil Nadu coast and is likely to make landfall in Kerala by December 4. IMD said that Burevi is expected to move west-northwestwards and emerge into Gulf of Mannar. It is..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:22Published