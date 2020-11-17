Watch: IAF testfires Akash missile, Russian Igla amid China border tension

Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh on Thursday said his force is alive to various threats in the maritime domain including from China and is fully ready to deal with them. Addressing a press conference on the eve of Navy Day, he said the Navy has a standard operating procedure in case there is any infringement in the Indian Ocean region, in a veiled reference to the Chinese challenge. Referring to the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, the Navy chief said the Indian Navy's surveillance aircraft P-8I and Heron drones are deployed in the region. "Whatever we are doing is in close coordination with the Army and the Indian Air Force," he said. Watch the full video for more details.
Indian Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh on December 03 confirmed the presence of three Chinese warships in the Indian Ocean region since 2008 for anti-piracy patrols. "We have an SOP to tackle the situation if there is an infringement (by Chinese research vessels). The Navy's activities are in close coordination and synergy with the Indian Army and Indian Air Force." He further said, "We have deployed the P-8I aircraft at various locations on the requirement of Army and Indian Air Force. In addition, we have deployed the Heron surveillance drones on the northern borders. As of now, three Chinese warships are in the Indian Ocean region. The Chinese have been maintaining three ships since 2008 for anti-piracy patrols."
In a veiled swipe at Pakistan, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said countries which are unable to protect their sovereignty and cannot even build roads or do trade on their own become like India's "neighbours". Singh's comments are seen as an indirect reference to Pakistan where China has been rapidly enhancing its influence in an increasing number of areas including trade and infrastructure development. "Countries which are not able to protect their sovereignty become like our neighbours. Those who can neither make their own 'road', nor walk on it, nor do trade themselves, nor stop anyone else from doing trade," he said. In his remarks, the defence minister also said that India's "brave soldiers" were fearlessly engaged in protecting the country's borders when people were largely confined to their homes in view of the rising cases of coronavirus.
India successfully test fired a land attack version of BrahMos supersonic missile. The supersonic cruise missile was test-fired on November 24 at Andaman and Nicobar Islands. It hit its target, which was on a different island with ‘pinpoint accuracy’. The strike range of BrahMos missile has now been enhanced to over 400 km. BrahMos Aerospace, an India-Russian joint venture, produces the lethal weapon that can be launched from submarines, ships, aircraft, or from land platforms. According to official sources, in the next few days, the Indian Air Force and the Indian Navy are scheduled to carry out separate test-firing of the new version of the air-launched and naval versions of the supersonic cruise missile respectively. Watch the full video for more.
Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile air defence system has been successfully test fired by DRDO (Defence Research and Development Organisation) on November 17. The Missile system secured a direct hit..