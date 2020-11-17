Global  
 

Watch: IAF testfires Akash missile, Russian Igla amid China border tension

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:19s - Published
Days after BrahMos test, fresh missile test-firing was conducted by Indian Air Force.

India has been carrying out frequent missile testing amid China tension and Pakistan provocation.

Indigenous Akash missiles were test fired at Suryalanka IAF base.

Russian Igla missiles were also test-fired at the Andhra station.

IAF vice chief air marshal HS Arora witnessed the missile firing.

In November, army tested BrahMos missile's land-attack variant.

BrahMos test was reportedly conducted at Andaman-Nicobar Islands.

BrahMos successfully struck its target placed on another island.

India, Russia jointly made BrahMos, world's fastest supersonic cruise missile.

Watch the full video for more.


