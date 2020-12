Indian Airlines get relief, Hardeep Puri permits more flights | Oneindia News

Indian airlines are now permitted to operate at 80% of their pre-covid levels from December 3rd onwards.

With this, the airline industrty is attempting to make a shift towards normalcy.

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had said on November 11 that airlines can operate up to 70% of their pre-covid domestic passenger flights.

Now the cap has been taken up to 80%.

