Trump floats the idea of 2024 Presidential bid at holiday reception at the White House|Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:13s
After facing defeat in the US Presidential Polls 2020, but refusing to concede, US President Donald Trump may now contest the 2024 Presidential Polls.

He floated the idea at the holiday reception at the White House on Tuesday evening.

Trump told the crowd that it has been an amazing 4 years and we are trying to do another 4 years otherwise will see you in the next 4 years.

