F1 preview: A lap of the Sakhir Grand Prix

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 02:04s - Published
Facts and figures ahead of the Sakhir Grand Prix, with world champion LewisHamilton absent after a positive Covid-19 test.

The Briton secured his latesttitle win on the same circuit last weekend in the Bahrain Grand Prix.


Romain Grosjean: FIA to investigate Haas driver's Bahrain crash

 Formula 1’s governing body launches an investigation into Romain Grosjean’s fiery accident at the Bahrain Grand Prix.
BBC News

Mick Schumacher's dream comes true as he takes first step on F1 journey

 MANAMA — Mick Schumacher, son of seven-times world champion Michael, will ascend the first step on the ladder that could one day like his father lead him to..
WorldNews
Russell to stand in for F1 champion Hamilton at Sakhir [Video]

Russell to stand in for F1 champion Hamilton at Sakhir

Williams' driver George Russell will stand in for Lewis Hamilton for this Sunday's Sakhir Grand Prix after the Mercedes' driver tested positive for COVID-19.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 00:49Published
F1 champ Hamilton tests positive for Covid-19 [Video]

F1 champ Hamilton tests positive for Covid-19

Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton tests positive for COVID-19 and will miss the upcoming Sakhir Grand Prix.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 02:43Published

Sakhir Grand Prix: Mercedes stand-in George Russell sets pace in first practice

 Britain's George Russell sets the fastest time in first practice at the Sakhir Grand Prix as he has his first miles in Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes.
BBC News

Russell sets pace in first practice at Sakhir Grand Prix

 Britain's George Russell sets the fastest time in first practice at the Sakhir Grand Prix as he had his first miles in Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes.
BBC News

George Russell under 'no pressure' in Mercedes car for Sakhir Grand Prix

 George Russell says he is under “no pressure” as he prepares to race Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes at this weekend’s Sakhir Grand Prix.
BBC News
Lewis Hamilton Tests Positive for COVID-19 [Video]

Lewis Hamilton Tests Positive for COVID-19

Lewis Hamilton, a well-known name in Formula One auto racing, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:24Published

Romain Grosjean: Haas driver 'saw death coming' in crash

 Romain Grosjean says he "saw death coming" in his fiery crash in the Bahrain Grand Prix and fought to get out "for his children".
BBC News

Formula One Driver Grosjean Escapes Huge, Fiery Crash

 It was like a scene from an action movie, except totally unscripted and genuinely life-threatening, involving a stunning escape that Harry Houdini would have..
WorldNews
Grosjean's 'miracle' escape from F1 Bahrain crash [Video]

Grosjean's 'miracle' escape from F1 Bahrain crash

Romain Grosjean credited the halo protection bar with saving his life in a fiery crash that ripped his car in two on the opening lap of the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix on Sunday. Libby Hogan reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:02Published

Williams Esports hot lap of the Bahrain Outer circuit

Williams Esports hot lap of the Bahrain Outer circuit It's time for the 2020 Sakhir Grand Prix, and we're talking to the outer circuit in Bahrain. Join...
F1-Fansite - Published


F1 preview: A lap of the Bahrain Grand Prix [Video]

F1 preview: A lap of the Bahrain Grand Prix

Facts and figures ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix, as Lewis Hamilton driveshis first race as a seven-time world champion. The Briton secured his latesttitle with a win at a rain-soaked Turkish Grand..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:04Published
Ferrari F1 GP Preview Germany Track Guide 2020 [Video]

Ferrari F1 GP Preview Germany Track Guide 2020

Formula 1 returns to the Nürburgring after an absence of seven years as part of this unusual 2020 calendar. The Eifel Grand Prix is the eleventh round of the season, named after the mountainous region..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 01:00Published