F1 preview: A lap of the Sakhir Grand Prix

PM and Starmer welcome vaccine approval at PMQs



The prime minister and the leader of the opposition have welcomed the news that a Covid-19 vaccine produced by Pfizer/BioNTech has been approved for use in the UK. Boris Johnson told the Commons that the protection of vaccines will allow Britons to "reclaim our lives" and get the economy moving. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN Duration: 02:33 Published on January 1, 1970