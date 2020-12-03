What you need to know: Dec. 3

Video Credit: KHSL - Published 7 minutes ago

Questions this morning after a police involved shooting leaves one woman dead.

Redding police say an officer shot and killed the woman while responding to a disturbance at the discovery village shopping center wednesday night..

The department did not give a reason why the officer opened fire or - how one of the officers was injured.

Witnesses say officers opened fire when a car injured an officer as the driver tried to get away.### california reported a new single day record of over 20,000 positive cases thursday.

That number shatters the previous record by more than 2,000.

Our state now has over 1.25 million cases.

More than 19- thousand deaths.

Much of northern california remains in the purple tier, the california transportation commission has approved a 2 billion dollar initiative set to create over 100 thousand jobs.

The money will fund 56 new infrastructure projects, including those designed to reduce traffic- improve transportation services - and invest in bicycle and pedestrian upgrades..### happening today- the california highwy patrol will hold a bell toll tribute ceremony to honor fallen patrol officer andy ornelas.

He was killed wednesday in the line of duty.

Officer ornelas - a four year veteran with the department, was riding his departmental motorcycle in the antelope valley area north of los angeles when he was involved in a crash that resulted in major injuries### wednesday marked the deadliest day for the u.s. since the start of the pandemic!

- over 27 hundred people - dead - from the virus... in just one day the head of the centers for disease control - now with a dire warning..

We are nowhere near over this.

He says - in just the next two months... 200- thousand americans may die from the coronavirus.### pfizer workers gearing up for a major vaccine rollout at the comapnies manufacturing plant in belgium..

Pfizer's chief executive said wednesday he is confident that by the end of 2021 there would be more vaccine doses than required to fight the covid-19 pandemic.

However he said countries must maintain restrictions on socializing and travel, even as the vaccine is rolled out.

Congress is grappling with how to dig the country out of an economic hole that keeps getting deeper.

There are now two economic relief plans on the table: the compromise bill by members of both parties, and the smaller one that senate majority leader mitch mcconnell says the president will sign.

