Juliana Margulies Joins 'The Morning Show'

On Wednesday, Apple TV+ announced actress Julianna Margulies will be joining Season 2.

She will join Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell.

Margulies will play an anchor named Laura Peterson.

CNN reports that Greta Lee, Hasan Minhaj and Ruairi O'Connor will also be appearing next season.

Margulies has been a television staple for decades after starring on hit shows including "ER" and "The Good Wife."