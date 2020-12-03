Making A Box Braid Hat With Celeb Hairstylist Susy Oludele | Next Level Looks

Hairstylist and creator Susy Oludele has been known to bless the scalps of celebs like Solange, Zoë Kravitz, and Chris Rock with her intricate braid designs.

In this first episode of Next Level Looks, Susy takes the intersection of hair and black culture and applies it to wardrobe by making a box braid hat.

Using synthetic hair, a hat frame, and decorative beads, Susy shows us how beautifully her creations come together when inspiration strikes.