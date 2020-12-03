Why Emma Brown Started Investigating Boyhood After the #MeToo Movement
"How will I raise my son to be different?" This question gripped Washington Post investigative reporter Emma Brown, who was at home nursing her six-week-old son when the #MeToo movement erupted.
In search of an answer, Brown traveled around the country for two years, and ultimately wrote TO RAISE A BOY.