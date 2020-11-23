Miley Cyrus Discuss Feelings For Liam Hemsworth

Global  
 

Miley Cyrus has no ill feelings towards her ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth.

The singer visited Howard Stern's SiriusXM show on Wednesday.

CNN reports that she discussed her marriage to Hemsworth.

The marriage ended shortly after a Malibu fire destroyed the couple's home in 2018.

The two dated for nearly a decade before getting married in 2018.

They divorced in 2019, with Cyrus telling Stern in the end there was "too much conflict." "And I really do and did love him very, very, very much and still do, always will."


