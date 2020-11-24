|
|
|
Snoop Dogg launches new boxing league 'The Fight Club'
Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Duration: 01:12s - Published
Snoop Dogg launches new boxing league 'The Fight Club'
Snoop Dogg has teamed up with Triller co-owner Ryan Kavanaugh - the brains behind Mike Tyson's recent comeback fight - to launch a new boxing league, The Fight Club.
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Rapper Snoop Dogg is partnering with Triller to start a new boxing league called The Fight Club,...
ESPN - Published
|
Forget Brad Pitt, there's a new "Fight Club" in town -- and this time, it's Snoop Dogg calling the...
TMZ.com - Published
|
Related videos from verified sources
|
|
Mariah Carey Has Kicked Off The Christmas Season
The trailer for Mariah Carey's upcoming Apple TV+ special, "Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special," debuted Friday. According to CNN actress Tiffany Haddish narrates the special, which premieres..
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:33Published
|
Snoop Dogg hands out Thanksgiving meals
Rapper Snoop Dogg handed out free Thanksgiving meals in the Los Angeles area. Snoop Dogg often helps with Thanksgiving giveaways and charity options.
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:39Published
|