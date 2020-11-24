Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Snoop Dogg launches new boxing league 'The Fight Club'

Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Duration: 01:12s - Published
Snoop Dogg launches new boxing league 'The Fight Club'

Snoop Dogg launches new boxing league 'The Fight Club'

Snoop Dogg has teamed up with Triller co-owner Ryan Kavanaugh - the brains behind Mike Tyson's recent comeback fight - to launch a new boxing league, The Fight Club.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Snoop Dogg, Triller to start new boxing league

Rapper Snoop Dogg is partnering with Triller to start a new boxing league called The Fight Club,...
ESPN - Published

Snoop Launching Pro Boxing League, Massive Fight in the Works

Forget Brad Pitt, there's a new "Fight Club" in town -- and this time, it's Snoop Dogg calling the...
TMZ.com - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Skip Bayless reacts to Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. & Nate Robinson knock out by Jake Paul | UNDISPUTED [Video]

Skip Bayless reacts to Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. & Nate Robinson knock out by Jake Paul | UNDISPUTED

Former NBA point guard Nate Robinson learned the hard way that crossing over into a new sport isn’t easy. Robinson took on YouTube sensation Jake Paul in an exhibition boxing match leading up to the..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 04:30Published
Mariah Carey Has Kicked Off The Christmas Season [Video]

Mariah Carey Has Kicked Off The Christmas Season

The trailer for Mariah Carey's upcoming Apple TV+ special, "Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special," debuted Friday. According to CNN actress Tiffany Haddish narrates the special, which premieres..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:33Published
Snoop Dogg hands out Thanksgiving meals [Video]

Snoop Dogg hands out Thanksgiving meals

Rapper Snoop Dogg handed out free Thanksgiving meals in the Los Angeles area. Snoop Dogg often helps with Thanksgiving giveaways and charity options.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:39Published