The rowan county sheriff's office is looking for a woman who has been missing since thanksgiving day.

Deputies say jill clayton was last seen in the c-c trail, rosedale, weaver ridge, laurel creek area.

They say she may be in a 2010 silver mazda or a red- burgandy ford f-150 pickup truck with a black hood.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is