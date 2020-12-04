Newburgh Coffee Giveback for Those In Need

Video Credit: WEVV - Published 10 minutes ago

Tyler druin 44news.

All new tonight at six-- during the season of giving-- -one newburgh coffee shop is serving up the holiday spirit... and pouring a little hope-- right into some cups of joe-- 44news reporter marisa patwa shows us how and why they're doing it as temperatures drop and the hardships that have come with dealing with covid-19 continue to take their toll -- the refinery in newburgh is offering their cup of cheer giveback -- just buy a cup of coffee for anyone in need -- and the free coupon will be hung up on an ornament on their tree inside -- waiting to be cashed in "we've done things from a tired nurse you know, the nurses are just doing an amazing job with everything.

We've had people donate for a stressful college student, you know finals are coming up to a tired mother -- just people who may need a pick me up throughout their day just to get through you know even just tomorrow.

One woman who owns a bridal shop just across the street purchased a cup of coffee for any bride dealing with the stresses of trying to plan a wedding during a pandemic "i think everybody in all walks of life are dealing with extra stress this year and i think just more of the little random acts of kindness that we can do for one another to life people's spirits, and just give them a little bright spot in their day is what we should be focusing on and just kind of helps keep everyone's spirits bright during a really unique and challenging time."

And coffee shop owners are grateful for the community's support "it really warms our heart and you know and that was the whole reason why we wanted to do this.

Just to you know, help somebody get through 2020 and just bring a little joy to their day."

The cup of cheer give back lasts until december 31st.

Reporting in newburgh marisa patwa