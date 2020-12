Jack Nicklaus brings military support to Grand Haven's American Dunes Golf Club

NOW.THIS IS GREAT.AMERICAN DUNES GOLF CLUB, THENEW JACK NICKLAUS-DESIGNEDCOURSE IN GRAND HAVEN ISBEGINNING TO TAKE TEE TIMERESERVATIONS LATER THIS AMONG.THE COURSE HAS A HECK OF A STORYBEHIND IT.FOUNDED BY LIEUTENANT COLONELDAN ROONEY, AN AIR FORCE FIGHTERPILOT.HE IS MAKING SURE 100% OF THECOURSE'S PROCEEDS ARE GOING TOFOLDS HONOR, THE FOUNDATIONPROVIDES SCHOLARSHIPS FOR KIDSOF MILITARY MEMBERS WHO AREDISABLED OR KILLED.OUR MAX WHITE TALKED WITHROONEY.



