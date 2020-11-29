Specially-abled children in Srinagar get hearing aids on International Day of Persons with Disabilities

As the world celebrated International Day of Persons with Disabilities, people from all sections of society came forward to help specially-abled children in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar.

The International Day of Persons with Disabilities was also marked at Abhedananda Home (School For Specially-abled Children).

From hearing aids to other essential item, from blankets to clothes, everything was distributed to specially-able children at Solina situated Abhedananda Home.

These donations were made by social welfare department and JandK Police and CRPF.

At the event, these students showcased their talents as well.