JandK Govt organises special event on Christmas Eve in Srinagar

On eve of Christmas, Jammu and Kashmir Government organised special event in Srinagar.

To bring cheer among people, Department of Tourism along with Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) organised the event.

Director of Kashmir Tourism, Nissar Ahmad Wani said, "Today, we are celebrating Christmas Eve because on the day of Christmas, the fathers of church are not able to come out.

We wanted to celebrate it on a good level so we have organised cultural programs, carols etc.

Our aim was to celebrate Christmas and to pray god to bless us with a great year." A number of people irrespective of the religion attended the event.

A cake-making competition was also organised there.

A cake-maker named Arwah Siraj said, "This is a very good thing that Dept of Tourism and SKICC organised this event where people from different religion are celebrating Christmas together.

This is a very big thing that such big event is organised post COVID-induced lockdown.

This is the speciality of Kashmiris that we celebrate the festivals together no matter it is Eid, Diwali or Christmas." Cake was distributed among the attendees to celebrate Christmas.

The cultural program was also held to mark the celebration.

The special event also gave the message of brotherhood and communal harmony.