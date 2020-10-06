Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Southwest Airlines Preparing To Furlough 7,000 Workers

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:39s - Published
Southwest Airlines Preparing To Furlough 7,000 Workers

Southwest Airlines Preparing To Furlough 7,000 Workers

Southwest Airlines just sent 6,828 workers WARN notices after it couldn't come to an agreement.

The agreement was with employees to take a pay cut to avoid furloughs.

Ramp workers and flight attendants are among the most impacted workgroup.

There are over 4,000 WARN notices issued between them, reports Business Insider.

Workgroups that accept Southwest's proposed temporary pay cuts will be exempt from any furlough.

Even still, nearly 7,000 Southwest Airlines employees are facing furlough in the new year.


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Southwest Airlines Says Thousands Of Employees May Need To Be Furloughed [Video]

Southwest Airlines Says Thousands Of Employees May Need To Be Furloughed

Southwest Airlines says it's been talking with its employee unions for months about temporary cost savings.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:04Published
Southwest Plans To Furlough Workers [Video]

Southwest Plans To Furlough Workers

Southwest Airlines told workers they could lose their jobs in January after cost-cutting talks stalled. The possible furlough would be the first temporary layoff in the carrier’s 50-year..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
Southwest Airlines CEO takes pay cut to save jobs [Video]

Southwest Airlines CEO takes pay cut to save jobs

Southwest Airlines is tightening its wallet as a way to save jobs. The carrier's CEO announced pay cuts for management. He's also seeking to negotiate concessions from workers.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:21Published