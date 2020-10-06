Southwest Airlines Preparing To Furlough 7,000 Workers

Southwest Airlines just sent 6,828 workers WARN notices after it couldn't come to an agreement.

The agreement was with employees to take a pay cut to avoid furloughs.

Ramp workers and flight attendants are among the most impacted workgroup.

There are over 4,000 WARN notices issued between them, reports Business Insider.

Workgroups that accept Southwest's proposed temporary pay cuts will be exempt from any furlough.

Even still, nearly 7,000 Southwest Airlines employees are facing furlough in the new year.