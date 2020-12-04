High School Boys Soccer: Harrison Central vs. West Harrison

Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published on December 4, 2020

- - some high school soccer on this- thursday night... harrison- central hosting west harrison,- in a battle for harrison- county... cause that's what - happens when both schools - are in the same school district- anyway... first half action...- red rebels up 1-nothing, and- still pressing... through ball- lands at the feet, of genesis - martin... love that name... and- gotta love the keeper work... - maybe not if you're harrison- central... but a strong play- there.- later... corner kick, for the - red rebels... towards the - edge of the 18... but a close - range opportunity, for- xavier o'kelley... another grea- name... but he can't connect on- the awkward two hop.- and another corner, for h-c...- this one almost right on- frame...- but the home team un-able to- take advantage... hard to tell- who - hit that ball out... but a- clearance nonetheless... as - the hurricanes do well to - weather the storm... no pun - intended.

- less than two minutes to go in- the half now ... teryn davis- playing it through, to bryan- mara-diaga... goalllll... - the slow roller into the back o- the net... keeper got caught, i- no- - man's land... and that would- bring both teams into the - break... tied - at 1-all.

- and in the end... it's west - harrison taking a close one,- 3-2...- mara-diaga scores a hat trick..- all three goals, for the- canes... davis had two of the - assists.- - - -