Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

High School Boys Soccer: Harrison Central vs. West Harrison

Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published
High School Boys Soccer: Harrison Central vs. West Harrison

High School Boys Soccer: Harrison Central vs. West Harrison

Some high school soccer on Thursday night as Harrison Central hosts West Harrison in a battle for Harrison County.

- - some high school soccer on this- thursday night... harrison- central hosting west harrison,- in a battle for harrison- county... cause that's what - happens when both schools - are in the same school district- anyway... first half action...- red rebels up 1-nothing, and- still pressing... through ball- lands at the feet, of genesis - martin... love that name... and- gotta love the keeper work... - maybe not if you're harrison- central... but a strong play- there.- later... corner kick, for the - red rebels... towards the - edge of the 18... but a close - range opportunity, for- xavier o'kelley... another grea- name... but he can't connect on- the awkward two hop.- and another corner, for h-c...- this one almost right on- frame...- but the home team un-able to- take advantage... hard to tell- who - hit that ball out... but a- clearance nonetheless... as - the hurricanes do well to - weather the storm... no pun - intended.

- less than two minutes to go in- the half now ... teryn davis- playing it through, to bryan- mara-diaga... goalllll... - the slow roller into the back o- the net... keeper got caught, i- no- - man's land... and that would- bring both teams into the - break... tied - at 1-all.

- and in the end... it's west - harrison taking a close one,- 3-2...- mara-diaga scores a hat trick..- all three goals, for the- canes... davis had two of the - assists.- - - -




You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

High School Boys Basketball: Harrison Central vs. Jefferson Davis County [Video]

High School Boys Basketball: Harrison Central vs. Jefferson Davis County

After Harrison Central’s Final Four appearance a season ago, the Red Rebels are poised to make another deep run this year behind South Carolina commit Carlous Williams and perhaps the deepest..

Credit: WXXVDT2Published
High School Girls Basketball: Harrison Central vs. Jefferson Davis County [Video]

High School Girls Basketball: Harrison Central vs. Jefferson Davis County

A really good battle in the girls game and a rematch from less than three weeks ago as Harrison Central looks to avenge a one-point loss to Jefferson Davis County.

Credit: WXXVDT2Published
High School Boys Basketball: Central Noble, Churubusco pick up road wins [Video]

High School Boys Basketball: Central Noble, Churubusco pick up road wins

The Central Noble and Churubusco boys basketball teams picked up road wins on Tuesday night.

Credit: WFFTPublished