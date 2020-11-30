Milledgeville Christmas tree lighting goes virtual

Global  
 

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Due to the threat of rain on First Friday, the annual Milledgeville Christmas Tree Lighting will now be held virtually.

The event.

The lights will go live at six p-m ... at fire station number three... located at 40-36 napier avenue in macon.

Also happening tomorrow, the first friday tree lighting will in downtown milledgeville.

But the event will be all virtual due to rain.

The tree lighting will still happen at 6 p-m ... on west hancock street in front of the "local




