RBI ups GDP forecast from -9.5% to -7.5%, Sensex hits 45,000 for the first time ever|Oneindia News

The Reserve Bank of India on Friday revised the real GDP growth projection for 2020-21 from -9.5 per cent to -7.5 per cent.

The central bank had estimated GDP to contract by 9.5 per cent in its previous assessment in October.

The RBI's optimistic stance pushed Indian shares to record highs, as BSE Sensex crossed the 45,000 mark for the first time ever.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das also assured that the economy will witness positive GDP growth in the second half of the financial year.

