Silverado Canyon residents flee as Bond Fire sweeps through Southern California

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:22s - Published
Residents were seen fleeing on Wednesday (December 2) as the Bond Fire continued to grow, burning more than 6,400 acres in the Silverado Canyon area of California.


