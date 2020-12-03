|
|
|
Silverado Canyon residents flee as Bond Fire sweeps through Southern California
Silverado Canyon residents flee as Bond Fire sweeps through Southern California
Residents were seen fleeing on Wednesday (December 2) as the Bond Fire continued to grow, burning more than 6,400 acres in the Silverado Canyon area of California.
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Powerful winds pushed flames through Southern California canyons early Thursday as an out-of-control...
SBS - Published
|
The so-called "Bond Fire" erupted in Silverado Canyon overnight, forcing thousands of residents in...
CBS News - Published
|
Related videos from verified sources
|