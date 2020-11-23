Global  
 

Mumbai gets Sea Harrier jet monument at Bandra Bandstand

Mumbai got its first-ever Sea Harrier Monument at Bandra Bandstand, which has been dedicated to the city by the Indian Navy.

The jet served in Indian Navy for 37 years before it was decommissioned from aircraft carrier INS Viraat in 2017.

On December 03, Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray unveiled the monument.

He shared the pictures on his Twitter handle.

Sea Harrier Monument facing Arabian Sea, remind valour of the Indian Navy.


