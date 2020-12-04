In a year of Black Lives Matter protests, Dutch wrestle with the Christmas tradition of Black Pete

The Queen has heard about the impact of the Black Lives Matter movement on thework of KPMG to promote diversity and inclusion during a virtual visit –despite gremlins in the system. The line to Windsor Castle was lost brieflyduring the Queen’s video call with the accountancy firm’s employees andpartners, which marked its 150th anniversary and featured a choir performing aChristmas carol for the monarch.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:10Published
Two schoolteachers from Glasgow are eyeing a place in the Christmas chartswith a song that is striking a chord for festive audiences in the era ofcoronavirus. Phil Ford and Tim Kwant, who perform under the name Lapwing,wrote the song Hope Christmas Gets You To Me about the desire for humanconnection during lockdown.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:36Published
Markets in Coimbatore were decked up ahead of Christmas. A local said, "COVID-19 ruined everything this year. I hope Christmas will be good and we'll be able to enjoy it." There are 9,781 active cases of Coronavirus in State, as per last update by State govt. World will celebrate Christmas on December 25.
Are summer protests calling to defund police at odds with the solutions to end gun violence? Here's what police and residents in some of Cincinnati's most dangerous neighborhoods see as the long-term..