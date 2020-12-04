Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

In a year of Black Lives Matter protests, Dutch wrestle with the Christmas tradition of Black Pete

Video Credit: Euronews English - Duration: 02:20s - Published
In a year of Black Lives Matter protests, Dutch wrestle with the Christmas tradition of Black Pete

In a year of Black Lives Matter protests, Dutch wrestle with the Christmas tradition of Black Pete

The City of Amsterdam has asked an expert on Sinterklaas how to the modernise the tradition.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Black Lives Matter Black Lives Matter Social movement originating in the United States

Black family in Texas says cars set on fire, house vandalized with 'Trump 20' over BLM sign

 Jayla Gipson and Charles Crawford said the incident was brought on by a Black Lives Matter sign they put in their yard around Thanksgiving.
USATODAY.com

'Insecure' Star Kendrick Sampson Victim of Police Brutality, Shares Video

 'Insecure' star Kendrick Sampson says police brutality is a global issue ... and he has some video evidence after a scary encounter in Cartagena, Colombia. The..
TMZ.com
Queen hears about KPMG’s diversity work during virtual visit [Video]

Queen hears about KPMG’s diversity work during virtual visit

The Queen has heard about the impact of the Black Lives Matter movement on thework of KPMG to promote diversity and inclusion during a virtual visit –despite gremlins in the system. The line to Windsor Castle was lost brieflyduring the Queen’s video call with the accountancy firm’s employees andpartners, which marked its 150th anniversary and featured a choir performing aChristmas carol for the monarch.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:10Published

Vandals hit black churches during pro-Trump rallies

 Vandals tore down a Black Lives Matter banner and sign from two historic Black churches in downtown Washington and set the banner ablaze as night-time clashes..
New Zealand Herald

Zwarte Piet Zwarte Piet Companion of Saint Nicholas in the folklore of the Low Countries

Black Pete controversy: Protests against disputed tradition cancelled [Video]

Black Pete controversy: Protests against disputed tradition cancelled

A recent survey shows that a majority in the Netherlands want to stick with the traditional character of Black Pete.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:44Published

Christmas Christmas Holiday originating in Christianity, usually December 25

Sarah Brightman reunites with ex Andrew Lloyd Webber for Christmas [Video]

Sarah Brightman reunites with ex Andrew Lloyd Webber for Christmas

British soprano singer Sarah Brightman will reunite with her ex-husband Andrew LLoyd Webber as part of her livestream Christmas concert this weekend.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:24Published
Two Glasgow teachers eye up Christmas charts [Video]

Two Glasgow teachers eye up Christmas charts

Two schoolteachers from Glasgow are eyeing a place in the Christmas chartswith a song that is striking a chord for festive audiences in the era ofcoronavirus. Phil Ford and Tim Kwant, who perform under the name Lapwing,wrote the song Hope Christmas Gets You To Me about the desire for humanconnection during lockdown.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:36Published
Italy orders nationwide lockdown for Christmas holiday [Video]

Italy orders nationwide lockdown for Christmas holiday

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Friday announced a nationwide lockdown from December 21 to January 6 amid fears of a Christmas surge.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 01:50Published
Locals rush to Coimbatore market for Christmas shopping [Video]

Locals rush to Coimbatore market for Christmas shopping

Markets in Coimbatore were decked up ahead of Christmas. A local said, "COVID-19 ruined everything this year. I hope Christmas will be good and we'll be able to enjoy it." There are 9,781 active cases of Coronavirus in State, as per last update by State govt. World will celebrate Christmas on December 25.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:50Published

Sinterklaas Sinterklaas Legendary figure based on Saint Nicholas

Related news from verified sources

The Conversation: Black Lives Matter and the Dutch tradition of Black Pete

The Conversation: Black Lives Matter and the Dutch tradition of Black Pete As Black Lives Matter protests and social uprisings spread across US cities in the summer, the civil...
New Zealand Herald - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Policing's role in ending gun violence [Video]

Policing's role in ending gun violence

Are summer protests calling to defund police at odds with the solutions to end gun violence? Here's what police and residents in some of Cincinnati's most dangerous neighborhoods see as the long-term..

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 03:28Published
BLM co-founder demands justice in Nigeria [Video]

BLM co-founder demands justice in Nigeria

Celebrities and activists have signed an open letter demanding Nigerian president Muhammadu Buhari hold security personnel account for the alleged shooting of protesters. Lauren Anthony has more.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:59Published
Here's What People Googled the Most in 2020 [Video]

Here's What People Googled the Most in 2020

Google released its annual 'Year in Search' list on December 9th.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:08Published