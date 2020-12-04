In a year of Black Lives Matter protests, Dutch wrestle with the Christmas tradition of Black Pete Video Credit: Euronews English - Duration: 02:20s - Published 2 weeks ago In a year of Black Lives Matter protests, Dutch wrestle with the Christmas tradition of Black Pete The City of Amsterdam has asked an expert on Sinterklaas how to the modernise the tradition. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources The Conversation: Black Lives Matter and the Dutch tradition of Black Pete As Black Lives Matter protests and social uprisings spread across US cities in the summer, the civil...

New Zealand Herald - Published 2 weeks ago



