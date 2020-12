Billie Eilish Fires Back at Body-Shamers in New 'Vanity Fair' Interview | Billboard News



Since Billie Eilish last did her annual 'Vanity Fair' interview, the superstar won five Grammys, kicked off a world tour before the coronavirus pandemic shut down live music and became a massive social.. Credit: Billboard Duration: 01:07 Published 2 days ago

Bad Bunny Holds the Number 1 Spot On Spotify



Spotify has released its annual list of the world's top podcasts, artists, albums, songs, and playlists. "2020 Wrapped" features the artist Bad Bunny in the #1 spot as the most-streamed artist of the.. Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:32 Published 2 days ago