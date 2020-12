Biden plans to ask America for '100 days to mask' on Inauguration Day

Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 01:05s - Published 5 minutes ago

President-elect Joe Biden says the day he is sworn in as president, he will ask all Americans to wear a mask for 100 days.

PRESIDENT'S COMMENT DURING ANINTERVIEW YESTERDAY.IT WAS HIS AND VICE- PRESIDENTELECT KAMALA HARRIS FIRSTJOINT INTERVIEW SINCE WINNINGTHE ELECTION.

THEPRESIDENT-ELECT SAYS PRESIDENTTRUMP'S ATTENDANCE WOULDMATTER ONLY SYMBOLICALLY.

WHATBIDEN SAYS HE IS WORRIED ABOUTIS WHAT THE IMAGE THEPRESIDENT'S UNWILLINGNESS TOCONCEDE IS SENDING THE RESTTHE WORLD."I THINK IT WOULD BE IMPORTANTONLY IN ONE SENSE, NOT IN APERSONAL SENSE, IMPORTANT INTHE SENSE THAT WE ARE ABLE TODEMONSTRATE THE END OF THISCHAOS THAT HE'S CREATED, THATTHERE IS PEACEFUL TRANSFER OFPOWER WITH THE COMPETINGPARTIES STANDING THERE,SHAKING HANDS AND MOVING ON."THE PRESIDENT-ELECT ALSO SPOKEON HIS PLANS TO TACKLE THECORONAVIRUS ONCE IN THE WHITEHOUSE.

BIDEN SAID HE'D LIKEALL AMERICANS TO WEAR MASKSFOR HIS FIRST HUNDRED DAYS INOFFI