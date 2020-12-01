Video Credit: WFFT - Published 7 minutes ago

The Allen County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was shot and killed on Wednesday morning at an apartment complex on the north side of Fort Wayne.

Allen County coroner identifies man killed in shooting at The Summit at Ridgewood apartments

Death.

We know the name of the victim at the summit at ridgewood apartments wednesday morning.

An autopsy confirmed 23 year old hakeem omer cage died from multiple gunshot wounds.police found cage outside the complex with life threatening injuries.

He later died