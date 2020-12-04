India's economy in better state now? FM Nirmala on Covid recovery #HTLS2020

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman discussed the state of the Indian economy on Day 6 of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2020.

She said that every sector of the economy is showing signs of recovery.

Sitharaman said that she is keeping her mind and options open for further intervention to give a fillip to economic activity, but added that the Union Budget is not too far in the future.

Responding to claims that the recent spike in economic activity is only due to pent-up and festival demand, she said that this logic can't explain higher GST collections.

She added that demand is likely to sustain.

