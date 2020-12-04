India's economy in better state now? FM Nirmala on Covid recovery #HTLS2020

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman countered criticism that the government's stimulus package - announced in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic - didn't have enough measures for the middle class. Speaking on Day 6 of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2020, the minister also dismissed allegations that the package included more long-term measures than those which would push demand immediately. Counting various provisions of the economic package, Sitharaman said that the government had given relief to the middle class via different avenues. Watch the full video for more.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman commented on the debate sparked by a report of an Internal Working Group of the Reserve Bank of India. The IWG's favourable view on corporates owning banks has led to a chasm between commentators on the financial sector, with some in favour and some vehemently opposed to the recommendation. At the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, Sitharaman said that this discussion was not new, and many non-banking financial companies had been given permission to start banking operations in the past. Watch the full video for more.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman commented on the protests by farmers against 3 recent agricultural reforms. Speaking at the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, the minister said that the government had done adequate homework before formulating the 3 laws, and she was glad that the agriculture minister was in talks with the protesting farmers to address their concerns. On the farmers' demand that the minimum support price policy be written into law, Sitharaman said that she wouldn't like to comment since discussions were continuing. She added that the Narendra Modi administration has taken MSP procurement much more 'seriously' than previous dispensations. Watch the full video for more.
Additional Chief Secretary of Health Department, Amit Mohan Prasad informed that 5,22,866 people have recovered from COVID-19 and discharged till date. The recovery rate is 94.5% and a total of 7900 people have died due to virus till date.
With a vaccine for Covid-19 seemingly around the corner, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman spoke on the government's plan for mass inoculation. At the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times, the minister said that she can't give a monetary figure that would feature in the 2021 Union Budget, as many details about a possible vaccine were still unknown. Sitharaman said that the government's allocation would depend on factors like number of doses required, and the gap between the various doses. Watch the full video for more.
Back in August, we introduced you to a handful of teachers. They were incredibly nervous about the upcoming school year. As the holidays approach, Chris Conte checked back in on the State of Education..
Federico Marchetti, chairman and CEO of the YOOX Net-a-Porter Group, spoke on how the Covid-19 pandemic might influence the future of fashion. Speaking on Day 6 of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit..
