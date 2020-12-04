What you need to know: Dec. 4

Video Credit: KHSL - Published 3 minutes ago

Thursday -- governor gavin newsom outlined the plan for a stay at home order... breaking the state down into several regions when a region falls below 15- percent icu capacity, that entire region enters a three week stay-at- home-order.

Butte county falls under the greater sacramento region.

Glenn, tehama and shasta counties fall under the northern california region.

So what does this mean for you??

The order bans non-essential gatherings.

Restaurants can only provide takeout or delivery service unlike the stay at home order last spring -- it allows all retail to remain open... but only at a maximum 20- percent of capacity.

Salons, movie theaters, bars and wineries and live-audience sports would be shut down.

## happening today- the downtown chico business association will host the event virtually... on its facebook page... starting at 6:30 this evening... the celebration of light in city plaza will include a short program of music and santa's arrival to light the tree.

This year's tree will be decorated with more than two thousand led lights.### redding also preparing for its tree lighting..

This is video of later year's lighting preparations.

This year's event...hosted by viva downtown!

Kicks off on facebook at 6:50..

The christmas tree is a partnership between the city of redding, redding electric utility, and some local companies..

### the latest jobs report is out showing less than predicted job growth..

The report from the labor department show employers scaling back on hiring..

Adding just 245 thousand jobs.

Friday report of another slowdown in hiring was the latest evidence that the job market and the economy are facing struggles amid a new surge in cases..

N-b-c news reports more than 28 hundred americns died from the virus thursday... that's a new daily record for deaths in the country... up from 27 hundred deaths wednesday..

Thursday*als* marked the third day in a row the u-s has reported more than 200- thousand cases in one day.

Health experts are predicting a surge in travel- related cases following thanksgiving.

