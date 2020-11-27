Samson hails Yuzvendra Chahalfor 3-wicket haul

India won by 11 runs in the first T20 match against Australia on December 04 in Canberra; India is leading the three-match series by 1-0.

Indian batsman Sanju Samson talked about the mindset of star of the match, Yuzvendra Chahal.

He said, "The standard we set here in the Indian Cricket Team that people have played for so many years and the quality that I saw that any time you call them and asked them to play they are always ready.

Chahal was ready and he grabs that boat, he was the man of the match.

It's a great lesson for everyone to be ready even if they are not playing actually."