He said, "I have played lot more matches, International matches and I have been with good amount of good players so I know that it's very important to keep your mindset as simple as possible.



💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions Sanju Samson Indian cricketer Samson hails Yuzvendra Chahalfor 3-wicket haul



India won by 11 runs in the first T20 match against Australia on December 04 in Canberra; India is leading the three-match series by 1-0. Indian batsman Sanju Samson talked about the mindset of star of the match, Yuzvendra Chahal. He said, "The standard we set here in the Indian Cricket Team that people have played for so many years and the quality that I saw that any time you call them and asked them to play they are always ready. Chahal was ready and he grabs that boat, he was the man of the match. It's a great lesson for everyone to be ready even if they are not playing actually." Credit: ANI Duration: 01:25 Published on January 1, 1970 Ind-Aus series: 'Sanju Samson has long way to go', says Sreesanth



Cricketer S Sreesanth is back in the game after seven years of long-ban. He was banned from cricket for alleged spot-fixing during the 2013 Indian Premier League (IPL). The Indian pacer will take part in the Kerala Cricket Association's (KCA) President's Cup T20 tournament. Speaking to ANI, Sreesanth spoke about journey of his life and India-Australia cricket series. He said, "I am looking forward to every game and it is my humble request to everybody to support and be with me because I need those blessings. I am looking at it as opportunity and not challenges and I want to learn as much as possible." "I hope Sanju Samson continues his form and if he channelizes his energy and focuses on what he should be doing I am very confident that he has a long way to go," he added. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:29 Published now

India national cricket team National cricket team of India Concussion sub Chahal helps India beat Australia in controversial T20 India beat Australia by 11 runs in a controversial first Twenty20 in Canberra as concussion substitute Yuzvendra Chahal takes three wickets.

BBC News 4 hours ago

Canberra Capital of Australia