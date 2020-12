Firefighters Rescue Port Of LA Worker Stuck In Crane Elevator 120 Feet Above Ground Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:22s - Published 10 minutes ago Firefighters Rescue Port Of LA Worker Stuck In Crane Elevator 120 Feet Above Ground A worker at the Port of Los Angeles is OK after being rescued by firefighters from a crane elevator that became stuck 120 feet above the ground. Katie Johnston reports. 0

