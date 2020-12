THE LOSS ADJUSTER: Luke Goss on What Makes A Good Xmas Movie

Luke Goss stars in The Loss Adjuster, alongside Dame Joan Collins and Martin Kemp, so he knows all about what makes a good Christmas film.

Luke also reveals his Christmas plans, saying he could so with an island escape.

Report by Nathoom.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn