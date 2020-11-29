West Ham v Manchester United: Premier League match preview

Manchester United’s Champions League hopes are hanging in the balance but OleGunnar Solskjaer is confident they will bounce back against RB Leipzig. “Weknow the destiny is in our own hands,” United boss Solskjaer said lookingahead to next week’s trip to Germany. “We know that we play against a goodteam obviously. Leipzig were in the semi-final last year, but we aredeveloping into a better team as well."
Chelsea manager Frank Lampard renews acquaintances with Leeds' Marcelo Bielsaafter a fiery Championship promotion campaign in 2018. The former Derby bosswill be hoping to take advantage over the Argentinian manager as he looks toput pressure on the sides at the top of the table.
Liverpool boss Juergen Klopp says he is disappointed that Premier League shareholders did not vote to increase the number of substitutions per game to five and said England would suffer at the Euros due to the congested match schedule.
Nine months after last being permitted to have fans inside the ground, 2000spectators were given access to watch the Arsenal v Rapid Vienna match at theEmirates stadium whilst following new government..
