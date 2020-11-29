West Ham v Manchester United: Premier League match preview

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confident Manchester United will progress despite PSG loss



Manchester United’s Champions League hopes are hanging in the balance but OleGunnar Solskjaer is confident they will bounce back against RB Leipzig. “Weknow the destiny is in our own hands,” United boss Solskjaer said lookingahead to next week’s trip to Germany. “We know that we play against a goodteam obviously. Leipzig were in the semi-final last year, but we aredeveloping into a better team as well."

