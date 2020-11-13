Global  
 

Twin monkeys born in U.K. zoo might be the smallest in the world

A U.K. zoo recently welcomed newborn monkey twins that are the size of ping pong balls


Twin monkeys 'the size of ping pong balls' born at UK zoo

Twin monkeys 'the size of ping pong balls' born at UK zoo Two eastern pygmy marmosets, among the world's smallest species of monkey, have been born at Chester...
Chester Zoo welcomes 'ping pong ball-sized' twin monkeys

Two "wonderful" eastern pygmy marmosets, the world's smallest species of monkey, are born at Chester...
Tiny monkeys born at Chester Zoo [Video]

Tiny monkeys born at Chester Zoo

The pair of eastern pygmy marmosets, one of the smallest primate species onEarth, have been born at Chester Zoo.

Baby gorilla engages in surprisingly human-like nose picking behavior [Video]

Baby gorilla engages in surprisingly human-like nose picking behavior

Gorillas capture our fascination and our hearts as we watch them and we are reminded in many ways of ourselves. Capable of very human behaviours and even similar facial expressions, it is not difficult..

