Twin monkeys born in U.K. zoo might be the smallest in the world
3 days ago
A U.K. zoo recently welcomed newborn monkey twins that are the size of ping pong balls
Two eastern pygmy marmosets, among the world's smallest species of monkey, have been born at Chester...
3 days ago
Two "wonderful" eastern pygmy marmosets, the world's smallest species of monkey, are born at Chester...
3 days ago
The pair of eastern pygmy marmosets, one of the smallest primate species on Earth, have been born at Chester Zoo.