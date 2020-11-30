Premier League match preview: Tottenham v Arsenal

Shoppers fill high streets in England on first Saturday since lockdown lifted



London Mayor Sadiq Khan visits a busy Regent Street on the first Saturdaysince the second national lockdown in England was lifted. He said: “It’s quiteclear speaking to shopkeepers, businesses and those in retail, they’ve had ahorrendous nine months, they’re keen to make sure this golden month and thisgolden quarter they can make up some of the ground lost. “They’ve seen thecollapse of international tourism, the collapse of domestic tourism, andthat’s why they really need our support. “Unless we support our shops we can’tbe surprised if, due to a combination of Covid and lack of business, shopsclose and people lose their jobs.”

